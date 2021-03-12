COVID vaccine: Montgomery County hits 100,000 mark

More than 100,000 people in Montgomery County have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state health department.
As of Friday, 102,576 people in the county have gotten at least one shot, accounting for 19.29% of its population, and 59,558 people, or about 11.2% of the population, have finished the vaccine.
Of those who have received at least one dose, more than half are 65 or older. People ages 65 to 69 make up the group with the most vaccines started at 16,852 with ages 80 and older second at 15,802 and 70 to 74 third with 15,709.
As for people who have completed the vaccine, most are ages 80 and older, with 12,949 people finished with the vaccine Ages 70 to 74 is the second biggest group with 8,653 people and then 75 to 79 with 7,339.
Since the state began administering vaccines, older Ohioans have received priority, with people ages 80 eligible for the vaccine since mid January. Ages 65 to 69 became eligible on Feb. 15. Because patients must wait at least three weeks to receive the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, some residents who are between the ages of 65 and 69 may still be in that waiting period.
More than 76,000 people in Montgomery County who received at least one dose of the vaccine are white, according to the Ohio Department of Health, 13,480 are Black, 1,688 are Asian and about 10,700 people’s race was unknown or listed as other.
During at a vaccine clinic at Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine praised Montgomery County for having one of the highest vaccination rates for African Americans in the state. As of Friday, about 11.81% of the county’s African American population had received at least one dose and 6.21% finished the vaccine.
So far, more woman than men have been vaccinated in Montgomery County. Nearly 62,500 women have received the first dose and 37,695 completed the vaccine compared to 39,554 men with one dose and 21,613 finished.
As of Thursday, Ohioans 50 and older are eligible for the vaccine, as well as people with qualifying medical conditions or who work in certain occupations.
For more information about vaccine eligibility and to register to a vaccine appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.