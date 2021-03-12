COVID vaccine: Montgomery County hits 100,000 mark

More than 76,000 people in Montgomery County who received at least one dose of the vaccine are white, according to the Ohio Department of Health, 13,480 are Black, 1,688 are Asian and about 10,700 people’s race was unknown or listed as other.

During at a vaccine clinic at Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine praised Montgomery County for having one of the highest vaccination rates for African Americans in the state. As of Friday, about 11.81% of the county’s African American population had received at least one dose and 6.21% finished the vaccine.

So far, more woman than men have been vaccinated in Montgomery County. Nearly 62,500 women have received the first dose and 37,695 completed the vaccine compared to 39,554 men with one dose and 21,613 finished.

As of Thursday, Ohioans 50 and older are eligible for the vaccine, as well as people with qualifying medical conditions or who work in certain occupations.

For more information about vaccine eligibility and to register to a vaccine appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.