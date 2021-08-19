COVID vaccines: Who should get a third dose?

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (20 milligrams or more of prednisone daily or an equivalent) including:

Alkylating agents



Antimetabolites



Cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive



transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs



Tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers



Other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Moderate or severe immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant and are within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy

Received a solid-organ transplant and are presently taking immunosuppressive therapy

Undergoing cancer treatment – solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

Anyone who requests a third dose will be informed of the qualifying conditions and will attest to their own eligibility, according to the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc. They should contact their primary care provider to discuss their situation and possibly schedule an appointment.

While U.S. health officials announced a plan this week for all adults to start receiving third doses next month, the FDC and CDC ACIP have yet to review the plan and evaluate its safety.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the third doses will be the same vaccine as the first two doses. However, he said there major pharmaceutical companies are studying “augmented boosters” aimed at targeting COVID-19 variants, including delta. That research and testing would have to go through a process similar to what the first Moderna and Pfizer vaccines went through before they could be approved.

Health officials continue to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and for everyone to wear face masks while indoors in public spaces or where social distancing isn’t possible.