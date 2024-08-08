Dance the night away at the Sept. 6 Wright Patt Air Force Ball

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept 6, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the after-party starting at 8 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Attire is formal, meaning mess dress or semi-formal for members of the military and tuxedo or suit and tie; evening or cocktail dress for civilians.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.afadaytonwright.org/events/team-wright-patt-air-force-ball.”

The entrance to the museum is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside, east of Harshman Road.