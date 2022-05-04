Dayton Air Show introduces new executive, looks ahead to 2022 event

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 air show and light rain dampened the event a bit last year, although attendance was seen as solid.

But Buchanan noted that this year’s show has been shifted to late July, with the hope that weather will be hotter, but drier, letting the show “get back to the family fun we’re all used to.”

“The nice thing for us is previous associates have kind of left us with a great show,” Franklin said. “So we’re just going to continue that.”

Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.daytonairshow.com. Customers may print the tickets at home or download an e-ticket to their smart phones.