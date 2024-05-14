Dayton Air Show will feature MQ-9 Reaper drone for the first time

Worth about $30 million each, the MQ-9 Reaper cuts a familiar silhouette and is a formidable figure that has remained in the news reliably since its introduction in 2007. Most recently, leaders of Ukraine has been asking for the weapon in its defensive fight against the Russian invasion.

The Air Force says the drone can handle intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, close air support of troops on the ground, combat search and rescue, precision strikes and more.

This February, airmen from the 50th Attack Squadron and Air National guardsmen from the 163rd Attack Wing conducted what the Air Force said was a historic first, landing an MQ-9 Reaper at Shaw Air Force Base under satellite control.

It’s the first time the remotely piloted Reaper has visited the Dayton show. It’s expected to arrive Friday June 19, and will be parked behind the show’s main gate, behind Wright Brothers Aero Inc.

“We have a Reaper which will be here at the show this year, which will be unique for the show,” said Kevin Franklin, president of Wright Brothers Aero and executive director of the Dayton Air Show. “It’s going to be a great, great 50th anniversary show.”

This particular Reaper hails from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

This year’s show will feature more ground displays (or parked vehicles and planes) than ever, close to 120, with some 80 more elaborate exhibits, Franklin said.

The headline performers at this year’s show will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic team, flying F/A-18 Super Hornets that reach top speeds of 1.4 MACH (1,190 mph).

And though the Air Force Thunderbirds team has a weekend set aside for training, Franklin said the show was not able to schedule them to perform as well — though Dayton organizers tried.

“I wish,” he said. “We tried to work that out. Unfortunately, they have training commitments, and they will not be making the show.”

For more information about ticket prices, visit daytonairshow.com/