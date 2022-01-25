Dayton among first Ohio cities to get AT&T 5G internet service

The company plans to continue expanding its high-speed fiber offering, aiming to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025, AT&T said.

Where some connections provide customers faster download versus upload speeds, AT&T’s new, faster connection offers what it calls “symmetrical” speeds meaning upload and download speeds mirror each other.

AT&T communications CEO Jeff McElfresh said the launch is part of AT&T’s efforts to double down on broadband infrastructure and fiber, in particular.

AT&T is marketing its faster fiber speeds to homes with multiple connected devices, people working remotely and also small businesses. And the company is including HBO Max and its proprietary internet security software at no additional cost.

“Faster is better – but reliability is best. And AT&T has shown it has both with AT&T Fiber,” analyst and Recon Analytics CEO Roger Entner said in a statement.