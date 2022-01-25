Dayton among first Ohio cities to get AT&T 5G internet service

Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo will be the first Ohio cities where AT&T customers can connect at speeds of up to 5-gigabits per second in a nationwide rollout of the faster fiber speed network.
The new technology will be available to the Dallas-based telecom giant’s more than 5 million customers in more than 70 cities, the company announced.
Customers in areas where AT&T fiber is available can purchase 2-gigabit speeds for $110 per month, or 5-gigabit speeds for $180 per month before taxes. The 2-gig plan starts at $225 per month and the 5-gig plan starts at $395. AT&T provides a tool here to see if fiber is available at your home or business address.
AT&T said the faster internet connection will be available first in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and other major metros.
The company plans to continue expanding its high-speed fiber offering, aiming to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025, AT&T said.
Where some connections provide customers faster download versus upload speeds, AT&T’s new, faster connection offers what it calls “symmetrical” speeds meaning upload and download speeds mirror each other.
AT&T communications CEO Jeff McElfresh said the launch is part of AT&T’s efforts to double down on broadband infrastructure and fiber, in particular.
AT&T is marketing its faster fiber speeds to homes with multiple connected devices, people working remotely and also small businesses. And the company is including HBO Max and its proprietary internet security software at no additional cost.
“Faster is better – but reliability is best. And AT&T has shown it has both with AT&T Fiber,” analyst and Recon Analytics CEO Roger Entner said in a statement.
