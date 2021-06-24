Dayton-area caterer brings on new events producer

In addition to working with Bernstein’s clients to plan their catering needs for events and building relationships, he’ll also develop the sales side of the business, create plans and more, Baumgarten said.

“Ideally, in six months to a year we’ll be hiring another event producer, propelling Kevin into a director position,” he added.

Bernstein’s Fine Catering assumed management of Leo Bistro inside the Dayton Art Institute in 2016.

Tunstall is well known in the Gem City. From Cuyahoga Falls, he was a co-owner of Dayton bar Therapy Café before working with a caterer in Cincinnati. He later moved on to becoming the events director at Dayton Art Institute, which hosts some of the largest events in the region including the Art Ball and Oktoberfest.

Most recently, Tunstall has worked as a consultant with Culture Works on the Dayton Arcade’s renewal.

“I’ve worked with the Arcade for the last year and a half, starting with construction all the way to our first wedding in June — it’s been a very rewarding undertaking and I’m happy to pass it along to the next group knowing it’s in such a great place now,” Tunstall said in the release.

Meanwhile, he said he has also watched Bernstein’s “really flourish,” hiring David Drapes as executive chef and making other moves.

Said Tunstall: “It feels as though I’m moving in the right direction.”

Bernstein's Fine Catering

Bernstein’s said 2019 was a “great year of growth,” but co-owners Adam and Lauren Baumgarten had to adapt last year.

Bernstein’s began offering small, family-style meals for pickup and delivery under its weekly “Table for Four” menu.

“We’ve been in business for over 30 years and there are still people in the Dayton community who haven’t heard of us, but every day that’s becoming a smaller and smaller group,” Baumgarten said. “Now with Kevin joining our team, we’re excited to get back to what we do best, helping our clients impress their event guests with custom menus tailored just for them.”

To learn more about Bernstein’s Fine Catering, visit bernsteinscatering.com.