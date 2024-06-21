Dayton area Chick-fil-A to shut down for dining room expansion, drive-thru revamp

Credit: Jim Noelker

2 hours ago
CENTERVILLE —A Dayton area Chick-fil-A will temporarily close to enlarge its dining room and update it drive-thru.

The renovation of the 4,700-square-foot Cornerstone of Centerville restaurant, which opened at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd in late 2015, is set to include “an interior cosmetic renovation of existing drive-thru workspace,” according to plans submitted to the city of Centerville.

That includes adding updating its drive thru with a new team member service door and a drive-thru delivery door, according to plans, something Chick-fil-A said would help “serve guests more efficiently.”

In addition, an existing play area will be removed and a new guest dining area will be constructed in its place, plans show.

“We are always looking for opportunities to elevate our restaurant experience for team members and guests,” Chick-fil-A said. “The restaurant will temporarily close when construction begins in the coming months and is projected to take around three weeks to complete, assuming there are no delays.”

The existing structure, including the restaurant’s kitchen, won’t be altered during the renovation, according to the plans.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A operates several locations in the Dayton area, including free-standing restaurants in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Washington Twp.

