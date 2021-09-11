Dayton-area communities remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001

Beavercreek’s memorial included a flyover from a C-18 from the 445th Airlift Wing from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Cub Scout Pack 68 led the pledge of allegiance, and Beavercreek resident Elyse Schmidt sang the national anthem.

Beavercreek officer Chris Williams, who organized the memorial service, said it’s important for young people, who may not have been alive during the Sept. 11 attacks, to hear the stories of Sept. 11 and carry on the memories.

The Beavercreek police department union and the Beavercreek Twp. fire department’s union put on the memorial service, Williams said, though the city assists. Bob Stone, mayor of Beavercreek, along with Alex Zaharieff, Beavercreek Township administrator, both presented at the memorial service.

Caption Beavercreek held a September 11 twentieth anniversary ceremony at the 911 Memorial on North Fairfield Rd. Around 200 people attended. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Williams said Beavercreek community usually comes out to events like this one, which he said was “a good thing.”

“The Beavercreek community, they really embrace stuff like this,” he said.

At UD Arena, about 170 people climbed the equivalent of 110 stories to honor the lives of those who died at Sept. 11.

Miami Twp. fire chief Colin Altman was part of the committee who organized the walk, which raised about $26,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Association. Anyone could attend the walk.

Caption Spring Valley Twp. firefighter, Gary Zehring climbs steps at UD Arena in honor of those killed in the 911 attacks on the twentieth anniversary. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Participants listened to the names of the people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks as they walked up and down stairs, some wearing air tanks on their backs. Some firefighters marched in full gear. Many marched with badges bearing the names and photos of those who died in the attacks, or carried American flags.

Altman said while he climbs, he thinks not only about the people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, but also the families and loved ones of those who died, and the first responders who died outside of the attack.

“It took its effect on not only the fire service and law enforcement, but on everybody else,” Altman said.