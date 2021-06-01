Dayton area hospitals amend visitor policy as health restrictions lift

The GDAHA said that maternity patients will be allowed to have three visitors per patient, with two permitted during delivery. Visitors for neonatal intensive care units will increase to three visitors at a time for the patient’s parents, grandparents or caregivers. Children over the age of 12 may also visit patients, a release from GDAHA said.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting or confusion, interpretation, court ordered or healthcare decision may have one additional assistance person. Exemptions may be made for end-of-life situations. Other exceptions may be made with approval from the hospital staff, the release said.