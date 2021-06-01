Dayton area hospitals amend visitor policy as health restrictions lift

As Ohio prepares to rescind health orders to help manage the pandemic, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association will readjust visitor restrictions. The GDAHA will allow up to three visitors per patient in private rooms after June 2 and one visitor will be allowed for those being treated for COVID-19.
The GDAHA said that maternity patients will be allowed to have three visitors per patient, with two permitted during delivery. Visitors for neonatal intensive care units will increase to three visitors at a time for the patient’s parents, grandparents or caregivers. Children over the age of 12 may also visit patients, a release from GDAHA said.
Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting or confusion, interpretation, court ordered or healthcare decision may have one additional assistance person. Exemptions may be made for end-of-life situations. Other exceptions may be made with approval from the hospital staff, the release said.
“Changes to our region’s visitor restrictions will increase the interactions between patients, families, and caregivers while we continue to be mindful of COVID-19 transmission and the need to protect everyone in our hospitals’ care,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.
Due to federal guidelines, patients, visitors, staff and employees will be required to wear face masks in all public areas. Patients and visitors may remove their masks when alone in the patient’s room and will be asked to re-mask when a caregiver enters the room.
“Hospitals are obligated to ensure a safe workplace that prevents the transmission of COVID-19 while patients are in their care and protect all who remain unvaccinated,” said Hackenbracht. “As we continue to live with COVID-19, it is important to remember that a vaccinated person may choose to wear a mask while in public because of their own health status or the health status of a loved one.”