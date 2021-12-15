Ohio racinos join casinos in celebrating record year

The Lebanon racino reported a total net win of nearly $73.9 million for the first five months of fiscal 2020. It saw a total $134.8 million in net wins for the whole of fiscal 2020.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway has seen $62.1 million in net wins so far this fiscal year. In November this year, the racino off Wagner Ford Road brought in $11.7 million in net wins, surpassing the $8.8 million that racino saw in November 2020.

Hollywood Dayton reported a total net win of just over $53.2 million by the end of November 2020 for the first five months of the 2020 fiscal year to that point.

The Dayton raceway’s net win total for fiscal 2020 was nearly $95.6 million.

But there were some key differences. Hollywood Dayton closed between mid-March and mid June last year because of the pandemic. (And an overnight curfew the state imposed in November 2020 also cut back on would have been overnight casino hours.)

Total revenue from the state’s four casinos hit $899.1 million through November, a record.

Ohio’s casino revenue through the month of November is a record, said Jessica Franks, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The previous yearly high was $851 million in 2019, she said.

“I can’t say with certainty what has attributed to the record activity at the four casinos, but it’s possible that with many other entertainment venues (movie theaters, concert halls, etc.) closed or at reduced capacity during the year, people chose to spend their entertainment dollars at the casinos,” Franks said.

Net win is net revenue remaining after prizes to players are paid out ― or credits played minus credits won and promotional credits, lottery officials say.

Messages were left for representatives of the Dayton and Lebanon racinos

Ohio casinos adhere to a calendar year schedule when reporting revenue.