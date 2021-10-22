NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area restaurant/sports bar wants to add Kettering site

TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn told the Dayton Daily News another party’s offer was accepted to purchase land in the Kettering Triangle Center between Stroop Road, Wilmington Pike and Woodman Drive.

But Dunn said his Kettering liquor license applications have been approved and the sports bar with locations in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Miamisburg is still shopping for a location in Montgomery County’s most populated suburb.