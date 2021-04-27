Dayton-area schools to offer students COVID vaccine through partnership

More than a dozen schools in Montgomery County are partnering with Dayton Children’s Hospital to offer the coronavirus vaccine to high school students and their families.
Starting Wednesday, Dayton Children’s nurses and clinical staff will travel to the schools to administer the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older.
The program is voluntary and students must have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
“In order to stop the spread of this virus, we all need to do our part. That means continuing to wear a mask and maintain social distance in public, and getting the vaccine if you are eligible,” said Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “We are pleased to partner with Montgomery County schools to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older to help put an end to the pandemic.”
To sign up for an appointment, parents and guardians can visit https://www.childrensdayton.org/school-covid-19-vaccines and clinic the link for the appropriate school.
The following schools are participating in the partnership:
- Belmont High School
- Dayton Regional STEM School
- DECA
- Gem City Career Prep High School
- Miami Valley School
- Montgomery County Educational Service Center Learning Center North
- Northridge High School
- Oakwood High School
- Stebbins High School
- Thurgood Marshall High School
- Trotwood High School
- Valley View High School
- Wayne High School
Belmont and Thurgood Marshall high schools are serving as Dayton Public Schools vaccination sites and any DPS student ages 16 or older is eligible to sign up to be vaccinated, according to the district. More information about the sign up process will be released by DPS.