Dayton area Subway permanently closed

The Subway on West Main Street in Xenia has permanently closed, according to a sign from management on the door of the business.

There was also a letter from Mark L. Rodio of Frantz Ward LLP, a law firm based in Cleveland, giving Subway franchisee Kyle Young a three-day notice to leave the premises.

The notice was posted on Monday, Aug. 5.

“You are being evicted from the foregoing premises because of your uncured breaches of the Sublease (which incorporates the Franchise Agreement and the Operations Manual) for failure to operate the restaurant during the days and hours required and for failure to pay rent and related charges in excess of $9,054.48,” the letter stated.

“Notwithstanding your continuing default and Subway’s previous demands, you have continued to occupy the premises and have otherwise breached the terms of the Sublease,” the letter continued.

If the franchisee does not turn over the keys within three days after the notice was posted, an eviction action may be initiated.

This location is one of three Subways in Xenia. Additional locations at 1355 N. Detroit St. and 70 Hospitality Drive inside Walmart remain open.

