Dayton basketball celebrated with release of UD Flyers bobblehead figurine

The bobblehead is Rudy Flyer, the team mascot. It may be purchased online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/rudyflyer. Each is individually numbered.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is seeded 7th in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The first game is set for today in Salt Lake City, Utah.

