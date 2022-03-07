Dayton breaks 27-year rainfall record a day after tying high temp mark from 1910

Dayton set a new record for rainfall before the sun had even risen Monday.
As of 4:44 a.m., Dayton reported 1.83 inches of rain so far, beating this date’s record of 1.49 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The previous record was set in 1995.
NWS will update the record once precipitation ends for the day.
Rain is expected to continue throughout the day before tapering off into the evening. A Flood Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley, including Montgomery County, until 1 p.m. Excessive runoff from showers could result in flooded rivers, streams, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Motorists should remember to turn around if the roads are flooded.
Monday’s record-setting morning came a day after Dayton tied its record-high temperature for March 6.
The city matched the record set 112 years ago in 1910 with a high of 74 degrees Sunday, according to NWS. The region appears to be taking a break from the balmy weather, with cooler temperatures predicted for most of the week.
About the Author