Dayton brewery launches wine, mead and cider program

“Having developed a passion for wine, mead, and cider along this journey, our hope is to share this passion and bring the same quality present in our beer to everyone,” said co-founder John Joyce. “We want all who visit to find something for them among our hand-crafted and varied offerings.”

New offerings include:

White (Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc blend with notes of honeyed pear and quince)

Red (House red blend consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot grapes. It’s a bright, jammy wine with cherry Jolly Rancher notes and enough bold tannin to keep it balanced)

Tart Cherry Mead (Dessert honey wine made with tart red cherries. Major sweetness balanced by the acidity and complexity of the cherry)

Salvador’s Bounty (Local Concord Grape Pét-Nat Rosé harvested by one of the brewery’s South Park neighbors. This is available by the bottle only)

Spon Cider (A harvest cider featuring 13 different types of apples grown in Ohio. This is unfiltered, lightly carbonated and available on draft in 5 oz. and 10 oz. pours with bottles for to-go only)

Still products are available by the glass (5 oz. pour) or by the bottle (500 ml.) to enjoy on-site. The sparkling options are only available by the bottle. Bottles are also available for carryout, the brewery said.

All products are created on-site in small batches and available while supplies last. New batches and more offerings are currently underway, the brewery said.

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales is located at 905 Wayne Ave. For more information, visit branchandboneales.com.