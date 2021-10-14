Dayton Children’s official to join state’s COVID update today

An official from Dayton Children’s Hospital will join a morning COVID-19 press conference with the Ohio Department of Health today.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mezoff and Adena Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker will speak during the 11 a.m. press conference.
The press conference will be livestreamed on YouTube.
We will update this story throughout the press conference.
