Dayton Children’s offers open Pfizer vaccine clinics

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced open clinics for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following its full approval Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older and continues to be available under emergency use authorization for ages 12 to 15.
The coronavirus vaccination clinics are at the Dayton Children’s main campus at 1 Children’s Plaza in Dayton and are available at no cost for those 12 and older.
Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
To register, go to the Ohio Department of Health’s registration web page at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
