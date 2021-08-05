Some Dayton-area hospitals requiring COVID vaccine for all employees

Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, said her organization’s hospitals, which include Premier Health and Kettering Health, are monitoring the situation and have been in close contact with Cincinnati hospitals during the pandemic. At this time, there is no overall requirement for the hospitals’ staffs.

“At this time, Premier Health has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees. We strongly encourage Premier Health employees to get vaccinated, and a majority in our organization have done so. Regardless of whether an employee chooses to receive the vaccine, Premier Health continues to take appropriate steps for patient safety, such as requiring employees to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for patients,” reads a statement from Premier Health, which operates Miami Valley Hospital.

James Buechele, spokesman for Kettering Health, said that his hospital group “is currently reviewing our COVID-19 vaccine policy. We encourage all of our employees and community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

After a decrease in coronavirus over the spring and early summer, cases began to climb again throughout July. On Wednesday, Ohio reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID for the first time since mid-April.

“With the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, we must go further to protect our nation’s children,” Dayton Children’s said. “They cannot protect themselves. We must do it for them. While we respect differences of opinion, the science overwhelming shows the best available protection is the vaccine.”

The hospital’s staff will also continue to wear masks, frequently wash their hands, social distance and practice additional health safety measures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance, recommending face masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status while inside in areas with high COVID transmission rates.

As of Thursday, Montgomery County meets the CDC’s definition for high transmission. From July 28 to Aug. 3, the county is reporting 121.88 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.