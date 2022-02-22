Dayton, Columbus break rainfall records set in the 70s

After heavy rain last week broke daily records, Dayton and Columbus are again reporting record-breaking rainfalls due to today’s downpours.
In Dayton, as of 4:51 p.m., 1.37 inches of rain had fallen, breaking the record of 0.84 inches set in 1975.
In Columbus, 1.39 inches of rain had fallen by 4:51 p.m., breaking a record of 0.96 inches set in 1971.
Either of these totals could increase due to showers later tonight, the NWS said.
