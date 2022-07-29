Dayton Daily News flies with Tora! Tora! Tora! before Dayton Air Show

The Dayton Daily News took to the skies Friday morning with Tora! Tora! Tora! in town for the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
Tora! Tora! Tora! is a living history lesson that recreates the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor with realistic explosions, fire and smoke.
The eight replica Zero fighters, Kate torpedo bombers and Val dive bomber aircraft were featured in the 1970 epic war movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and were donated in 1972 to the Commemorative Air Force,
Photojournalist Marshall Gorby joined pilot Miles Turner aboard the Nakajima B5N “Kate,” the standard torpedo bomber for the Imperial Japanese Navy for much of World War II.
“Today we’re going to go out, we’ve got four other airplanes, were going to go up and do some formation flying and let you experience the airplane,” Turner said.
Gorby said he enjoyed the flight and the views of the Dayton skyline.
