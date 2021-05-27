Dayton Dance Initiative returns with ‘unBound’ at Dayton Masonic Center

Joining Aknin in leadership this season are Isaac Jones, currently of Dayton Ballet, and Michael Green, currently of DCDC. Also, seven choreographers will create nine new works: the aforementioned Aknin and Jones, Paul Gilliam, Craig Johnston, Elizabeth Ramsey, Robert Pulido and Vanessa Wolf. Members of this year’s troupe include Devin Baker, Miranda Dafoe, Emilia Dagradi, Alexandria Flewellen, Katy Gilliam, Quentin Apollovaughn Sledge and Gabrielle Sharp.

“Each of the pieces relate to the idea of growth, moving forward or restriction, but they’re all so different,” Aknin said. “There are totally different mindsets of movement and style but I think the audience will be really pleased.”

Reflecting on the inspiration for his piece, which incorporates the song “Malhari,” Pulido embraced the theme of determination in the face of adversity.

“The song reflects that of an army or warrior character that knows they will overcome whatever or whomever gets in their way,” he said. “Connecting it to our show, ‘unBound,’ the dancers get to exude their own warrior energy (individually) and as an ensemble to know they can take on anything head-on and release themselves from anything holding them back or holding them down.”

Green, a former Dayton Ballet dancer and current member of Wonderbound contemporary dance company in Denver, Colorado, is thrilled with how well DDI has developed over the past two years. Guiding from afar, she is confident in the artistic vision for “unBound” and hopes all involved will continue to evolve as artists and leaders.

“My hope is that the dancers will continue stepping up into leadership positions and really feeling empowered that they have the tools to put together not just any show but a really interesting, inventive and creative show that brings together dancers from different companies and different genres,” Green said. “I’m so proud of the dancers. I have the institutional knowledge from our first year of what it took to produce (content) and being able to pass that knowledge on to the dancers who are leading now and see them take charge and grow the company even more with new ideas, new dancers and new donors has been great. DDI has always been about stepping away from your own personal box (meaning) you’re only a dancer or you only work for this particular company. It’s important for these dancers to step out of that box and see what other roles they can take on and see how they stretch themselves artistically. As for ‘unBound,’ I’m really excited to see how all of the different choreographers (embrace) the idea of unboundedness.”

“It’s important for Dayton to support DDI because we are coming back to reality, finally having our presence hit the stage after an abrupt halt to the year due to COVID,” added Pulido, who recently completed his seventh season with DCDC. “Yes, we managed to adapt and share our dance artistry virtually, but nothing will ever replace the experience and feeling when dance is right in front of you. I encourage all to come support and see the athleticism of the dancers and to envelope yourself in the concepts of the pieces.”

Tonight, Thursday, May 27, “An Evening with the Artists of DDI” fundraising event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 East Third St., Dayton. In addition to food and drink, there will be an interactive performance, live music by local jazz pianist Tony Hagood, a raffle, and more. Tickets are $20. All proceeds go toward the funding of “unBound.” Cocktail attire is requested. For tickets or more information, visit here

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO:

What: “unBound”

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

When: Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

Tickets or more information: Visit daytondanceinitiative.com/unbound

To watch the troupe’s Mini Series: Visit daytondanceinitiative.com/mini-series

If you’d like to donate to the troupe: Visit daytondanceinitiative.com/support-us