Dayton Dragons, Day Air Credit Union team up for holiday 50/50 raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union have teamed up for a special online 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting the Dayton Foodbank.
One lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot in the raffle, which runs through Dec. 10. The other half of the jackpot, which starts at $7,500, goes to the foodbank.
“Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation,” Dragons President Robert Murphy stated in a release. “For the second time this year, we’re excited to host an online sales effort to benefit a great local charity — The Dayton Foodbank.”
The winning ticket number will be announced Dec. 15.
“Day Air has been a proud supporter of the Dayton Foodbank over the years and we decided to step up our support during this challenging year,” said Bill Burke, Day Air Credit Union President and CEO. “We’re excited to sponsor this unique and fun opportunity for our members and the community to give to The Dayton Foodbank during the holiday season.”
Raffle tickets are available now online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:
$10 for 20 raffle tickets
$20 for 80 raffle tickets
$50 for 200 raffle tickets
Each ticket purchased is one entry into the raffle. Fans must be at least 18 and be in Ohio at the time of the purchase to enter the raffle. Your computer/device or cellphone must allow location settings for the online 50/50 raffle website to recognize your location and to participate.
