Dayton gives $1.5M for homeowner repair program

“There’s a need in this city to support existing homeowners and their efforts to maintain their homes and to stabilize neighborhoods,” he said.

Dayton City Commission on Wednesday approved providing County Corp with $1.5 million of the $138 million the city received in federal COVID relief money.

County Corp will distribute grants generally worth up to $25,000 to help residents who live in owner-occupied housing in various parts of the city, Kroeger said.

Grants could be as much as $75,000, if the city gives written approval.

The program is expected to focus on people who live in the “priority areas” of the Carillon, Edgemont, Five Oaks, Miami Chapel, Old North Dayton and Wolf Creek neighborhoods.

The grants will help preserve existing housing units while also improving health and safety and reducing blight in local neighborhoods, Kroeger said.

Eligible improvements may include new paint, siding, gutters, windows, landscaping and sidewalks. It’s possible that some grant funding could go toward interior repairs, like plumbing, electrical and structural upgrades.

The program could help improve homes with code compliance issues, Kroeger said.

Eligible properties must be current on their taxes, or the owners must be on payment plans.

Kroeger said the city and County Corp will work together to identify and select properties for the assistance program.

The city also has approved using some of its COVID recovery funds to renovate vacant homes and build new housing, Kroeger said.

This is another investment through the Dayton Recovery Plan, which is the city’s spending blueprint for its $138 million in federal COVID relief money.