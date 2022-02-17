Dayton history: Front-page headlines in the Dayton Daily News this week through the years

According to the story: “A group of 150 of 200 men is said to have approached the plant after the workers had left and began booing and annoying the 65 special deputies who were on guard there.” Then a fight broke out, during which the injuries happened.

1955: “Nylon bandit admits 6 holdups; partner sought by police, FBI”

The DDN reported on Friday, Feb. 18, that one of two men suspected of a series of robberies at stores and markets that “rifled tills of more than $6,000″ had been identified, and one was arrested. While in custody by police, the man was asked by a reporter how it felt to hold up a store.

“I was always scared sick,” he said. “I expected a bullet any minute and felt trapped on all the jobs.”

1964: “School clips boy for long locks”

A Franklin High School student was suspended for 10 days because he refused to cut his hair that the article from Feb. 14 said was “variously described as ‘Beatle-Caesar’ (by his principal) and ‘not Beatle at all’ (by his mother.” The principal said the district had a policy that students “must dress and wear their hair in a non-distractive manner.”

1978: “City ponders power plight; plans proceed”

Because of a strike by the United Mine Workers Union, access to coal was front page news throughout the week. On Thursday, Feb. 16, Dayton Power and Light officials said they might have to resort to limited blackouts because of coal shortages.

1986: “Investigators declare arson at Jonathan’s”

The Oregon District bar had a crowd of about 300 evacuated on Thursday, Feb. 13, during a fire that destroyed the building with a damage estimate of $225,000. It sat at 11 Brown St., the current location of Thai 9.

2012: “New Beavercreek hospital a boon for I-675 corridor”

The $135 million Soin Medical Center opened in Beavercreek on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Coverage noted it was starting with 70 beds but could some day grow to 300 beds, as the hospital was starting with 276,000 square feet of space.