Dayton history: We’re launching a new, free email newsletter. Here’s what to know about it.

The Dayton Daily News will introduce a new weekly newsletter June 3 that looks back into the colorful, twisting and hidden history of our area.
The free Vintage Dayton: Stories from the Archives will dig deep into our files for stories that deliver on a new theme each week, delivered to your inbox.
Our signup is simpler than ever. Just click the link below.
Each newsletter will include a theme of the week with stories, photos and other content you can dig into. We’ll cover a wide range of years and topics to better understand our city and the surrounding area.
Now, please help us. Do you have any great historical photos or topics you’d like to know more about? Let us know in the form below.
In Other News
1
Memorial Day 2022: Events planned in Dayton area
2
League of Women Voters hosts Reaching Across the Aisle: A Conversation...
3
Whitewater Park in West Carrollton could be ‘transformative’ for city
4
Historic inn destroyed in fire celebrates reopening as Hotel Versailles
5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes cheetah cub as future cat ambassador