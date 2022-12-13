Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico

A plane with 26 dogs aboard from Puerto Rico landed over the weekend at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg, headed to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
All of the dogs were in need of help and arrived in Dayton through a partnership with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, according to a release from the humane society.
Sato dogs are considered dogs that are typically smaller (under 30 pounds) and are terrier mixes. In Dayton, they will immediately go into foster homes. They also will be examined by a veterinarian as well as spayed or neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, de-wormed, flea-treated and microchipped before they will be available for adoption.
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Some dogs will become available for adoption by the end of this week or early next week, the humane society said.
“Our organization is focused on saving the lives of animals. We work hard every day to support animals locally and we are fortunate to have been a part of making our community a no-kill community. Periodically, we get the opportunity to help other areas of the country that are experiencing an animal-related emergency or crisis. In this case, it is not a natural disaster, but an animal crisis nonetheless,” said Brian Weltge, humane society president and CEO. “When many groups help a little, the overall impact can be enormous … We are happy that we could be a resource for Puerto Rico and we are fortunate to have the amazing volunteers and fosters available to help us with these dogs as they transition to our shelter and soon to new forever homes.”
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Puerto Rico has a severe overpopulation problem, with an estimated 500,000 stray dogs roaming the Caribbean island, which has a 94% or higher euthanasia rate at most shelters. Large-scale spay and neuter programs through the Humane Society of the United States and other national groups along with dog placements throughout the U.S. are expected to save the lives of countless dogs.
For more information about the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, visit www.hsdayton.org.
About the Author