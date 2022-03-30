dayton logo
Dayton Inspires brings annual Spring Cleanup to Wright-Dunbar Saturday

Dayton Inspires is hosting a cleanup in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood Saturday, April 2, 2022. Photo courtesy Dayton Inspires.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

Dayton Inspires’ annual Spring Cleanup is retuning Saturday in the city’s Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.

At 8:30 a.m. Participants will meet at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., to get instructions, gloves, trash bags and pickers. Equipment will be provided by Dayton Inspires. The cleanup will begin at 9:30 a.m.

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday at the same time and location.

“We’re excited to be back doing cleanups in a familiar neighborhood with new partners and volunteers,” said Matthew Silver of Dayton Inspires. “Cleanups have always been a great way for us as a community to give back and be able to see the impact we have with just a few hours of time.”

Participants should wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Registration is not mandatory, but is suggested so organizers can bring enough supplies and equipment. Registration is available here.

Dayton Inspires is partnering with MVP Dance Fit, Waste Free Dayton, March First Brewing and Keep Montgomery County Beautiful for the event. March First Brewing is providing pizza for after the cleanup.

