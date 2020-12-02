Dayton Inspires: From laptops to holiday meals, West Side organizer identifies and fills community needs

The day before Thanksgiving, the group gave away hundreds of cooked holiday meals and winter preparation kits.

Castel Sweet, director of community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Dayton, said Demmings’ persistence is inspiring.

“I’ve just seen it over and over: Whenever there’s this opening, she’s one of the first to see that opening and immediately start plugging into that,” Sweet said. “And she doesn’t just do it on her own. She has a great way of bringing together different organizations to also collaboratively support that work.”

Daj'za Demmings, 29, was called "a true community servant" by one of the three individuals who nominated her to be profiled in the Dayton Inspires section. An engineer by trade who dedicates her spare time to giving back to the community, Demmings started the Dayton Young Black Professionals in 2018.

Asked how her group funds its outreach, Demmings said, “We just ask.” For example, for the #GIVETHANKS initiative on Nov. 25, Dayton Young Black Professionals accepted monetary and item donations so they could pass out meals and winter kits containing such items as hats, gloves, hand warmers and hygiene products like toothpaste. The group partnered with area nonprofits Dayton Cooks and Miami Valley Meals and solicited sponsorships from area businesses.

The goal was to pass out 300 meals and 600 winter kits. The initiative distributed 1,000 meals and 700 kits in under three hours.

Demmings finds time for her activism between working as a manufacturing engineer, boxing in her home gym and spending time with her family — fiance Natasha Tolentino, Tolentino’s 13-year-old daughter Adrielle, Cha$e the dog and Lemon the cat. She is a proud alumna of Central State University and Wilberforce University.

Sheda Obayanju of Dayton, a former classmate of Demmings’ at Central State, said she nominated Demmings because Demmings works for her community “nonstop everyday.”

“Her heart is pure,” Obayanju said. “It’s just pure intentions. Everything she does is intentional.”

Daj'za Demmings, right and her stepdaughter, Adrielle Tolentino enjoy time together at Wholly Grounds Coffee House in Dayton.

