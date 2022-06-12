Dayton jazz fest today canceled due to incoming storms

The Dayton Jazz Festival scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled because of expected bad weather.
The free festival was supposed to return today to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton from 1 to 8 p.m.
The festival was going to kick off the city’s Summer Music Series.
The series will next have the Blues Festival on July 24, the Funk Festival on Aug. 14 and the Reggae Festival on Sept. 4.
All of the festivals are free and will be held at the Levitt Pavilion.
The Dayton Jazz Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
