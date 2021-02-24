Dayton-Kettering ranked among best metro areas for minority-owned businesses

Percentage of minority-owned businesses – 5 stars

Sales from minority-owned businesses – 3 stars

Immigrant population – 1 star

Revenue growth for people of color – 5 stars

Inclusion of minorities – 3 stars

Equity of minorities – 4 stars

Diversity of population – 3 stars

Prosperity among minority population – 2 stars

The site said it focused on these eight attributes in cities of less than 1 million residents.

The web site also interviewed Dr. Karen Townsend, of KTownsend Counseling.

“In Dayton, Ohio where I live, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has been an excellent resource for me,” she is quoted as saying. “In addition to traditional chamber services, our chamber has a Minority Business Partnership Program.”

“This is an outstanding recognition and a direct result of a community coming together around a collective vision to support MBEs (minority business enterprises),” said Chris Kershner, president and chief executive of the chamber.

“The Dayton region has resources, committed partners and an environment that truly wants MBEs/WBEs (Women-owned business enterprises) to succeed,” Kershner added.

“Fostering diversity in business ownership everywhere is an important part of building strong communities,” the site said. “But if you’re a minority business owner looking for promising places to explore or expand — or if you just want to know how America is doing at creating supportive environments for minority-owned businesses — it can be helpful to know which locations are excelling in this regard.”

The report can be read here.