Dayton leadership podcaster Ryan Hawk launches partnership with new company

Ryan Hawk — a Dayton-area podcaster with a fast-growing audience — is now working with an Atlanta-based staffing company, Insight Global.
Hawk is familiar in Dayton and beyond as an author, podcast host and leadership advisor who has interviewed nearly 500 executives in business, sports and culture.
“Hawk’s podcast, The Learning Leader Show, has been listened to by millions of people and was chosen by Apple Podcasts as an ‘all-time best-seller’ in 2020,” Insight Global said recently when announcing that Hawk was joining the company full-time. “Forbes called his show, ‘the most dynamic leadership podcast out there,’ and Inc magazine said, ‘It’s one of the five podcasts to make you a smarter leader.’ And with our new partnership, he’s now opening a meaningful dialogue with Insight Global.”
Credit: MARK CORNELLISON
To say that Hawk has been busy is an understatement. In early 2020, McGraw Hill Education published the Washington Twp. resident’s first book, “Welcome to Management: How to Grow From Top Performer to Excellent Leader,” a book exploring lessons Hawk gleaned from nearly five years of interviewing leaders for his popular podcast.
Hawk, older brother of former standout linebacker A.J. Hawk, launched the podcast some six years ago. In the show’s first week, downloads probably didn’t reach triple digits; by 2020, it was achieving millions of downloads each year in more than 150 countries.
“It has grown the way I think you want it to grow, which is by word of mouth — one person telling someone else,” Hawk told the Dayton Daily news.
He launched the podcast in 2015 as an alternative to pursuing a second graduate degree. Hawk also Hawk joined Miami Twp. business accountancy and consulting firm Brixey & Meyer about three years ago.