Dayton Mall, Mall at Fairfield Commons changing operation hours; owner given extension on interest payment

The owner of the Dayton Mall and Mall at Fairfield Commons announced today the area malls will be open longer hours starting Monday.
Both malls will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miami Twp. and the Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek.
“Dayton Mall and The Mall at Fairfield Commons remain focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town centers have proactively implemented additions to their Code of Conduct, effective until further notice,” the malls said in a statement.
Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead, the mall said.
Washington Prime Group, which owns both malls, in March released its earnings report for 2020, detailing $111.4 million in losses for the fourth quarter and $233.8 million for the year, leaving investors with an uncertainty if it could restructure in time to prevent Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
At that time, the company said it had reached an agreement with creditors extending until the end of March a deadline to pay a $23.2 million interest payment that was initially due Feb. 16. In an SEC filing April 9 the company said its agreement on the payment has been extended to April 28.