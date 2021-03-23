Dayton mayor greets President Biden during Columbus visit

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley greeted President Joe Biden as he arrived at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Biden is making his first visit to Ohio as president as part of the Help is Here tour.
Selfie with POTUS? ✅— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) March 23, 2021
Delivering for Ohioans with the American Rescue Plan? ✅
A stop at @jenisicecreams for 🍦? The day is still young. pic.twitter.com/PUJUyl5jW3
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine were also invited to meet with with the president.
Others who greeted Biden were Ohio Senators Tina Maharath and Hearcel F. Craig; Ohio Rep. Kristin Boggs; Richard Cordray, former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein; Elizabeth Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party and Summit County Council president; Gina Mobley, mother of the late Springdale police Officer Kaia Grant, and her partner Jonathan “Michael” Cobb; and Jeni Britton Bauer, founder and chief creative officer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.
The Help is Here tour will highlight how the American Rescue Plan will lower health care costs for many American families, the White House Press Office reported. The visit comes on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law while Biden was vice president.