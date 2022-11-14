Dayton mayor to chair national education task force

NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said, “Ensuring our youth have access to educational opportunities that set them on a path toward economic success is an important priority for so many city leaders. NLC is proud to have Mayor Jeffrey Mims of Dayton serve as the 2022-2023 Chair of our Mayors’ Education Task Force, where mayors come together to discuss and take action on critical education issues impacting young people, families, and communities.”

Mims said that he was honored by the appointment, adding, “As a lifelong educator, I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for education to this national leadership role. Along with mayors from around the country, we will uplift the critical work of improving educational opportunities for youth in our cities.”