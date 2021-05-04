Dayton mayor’s race: Mims and Bowers win

Mims, 74, has served on the commission for two terms. He is a Democrat and was endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

Mims said quality of life is at stake in this election and the city needs a mayor who is collaborative, visionary and who has a proven track record of dedicated and consistent leadership.

Bowers, 72, retired from the Dayton Fire Department 2019 as deputy chief. He is a 30-year veteran of the department.

Bowers says he is a “biblical conservative” and a registered independent.

If elected, Bowers said he can unite a divided city, get results, improve public safety and blaze a promising new direction for the community.