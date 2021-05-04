Dayton mayor’s race: Mims and Bowers win

The three-way Dayton mayoral race will shrink to two candidates after Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Rennes Bowers defeated former mayor Gary Leitzell, according to unofficial final Montgomery County Board of Election results.
Mims received more than twice as many votes as his competitors in Tuesday’s runoff election, and Bowers came in second, well ahead of Leitzell, according to the results, with 95 of 95 precincts reporting.
Mims had 58.4% of the vote, Bowers 25.75% and Leitzell 15.85%.
Mims and Bowers will go head-to-head this November to replace Mayor Nan Whaley, who is finishing her second term but decided not to seek reelection and hopes of becoming Ohio’s next governor.
Mims, 74, has served on the commission for two terms. He is a Democrat and was endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.
Mims said quality of life is at stake in this election and the city needs a mayor who is collaborative, visionary and who has a proven track record of dedicated and consistent leadership.
Bowers, 72, retired from the Dayton Fire Department 2019 as deputy chief. He is a 30-year veteran of the department.
Bowers says he is a “biblical conservative” and a registered independent.
If elected, Bowers said he can unite a divided city, get results, improve public safety and blaze a promising new direction for the community.