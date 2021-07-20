dayton logo
Dayton Metro Library returns to pre-pandemic hours

By Kristen Spicker

All Dayton Metro Library branches are operating at normal business hours after returning to pre-coronavirus hours Monday.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Dayton Metro Library is closed on Sundays.

The community rooms are also available again. Starting Aug. 16, patrons will be able to reserve community rooms for before and after-hours use.

Dayton Metro Library branches reopened with limited hours in June 2020 after shutting down temporarily due to the pandemic in March 2020. The library has been offering curbside services since last June to allow patrons to safely drop off returns and pick up request items.

For more information or any questions about the library, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

