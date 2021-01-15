Dayton NAACP to host virtual MLK Day celebration

The Dayton Unit NAACP will host a virtual MLK Day celebration that includes U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, as the keynote speaker.
The event will happen from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday via the Dayton Unit’s Facebook page in a Facebook Live video.
Other featured speakers include Hilary O. Shelton, the director of the NAACP’s Washington Bureau and the senior vice president for advocacy and policy.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge are scheduled to speak, as is Rabbi Judy Chessin of Temple Beth Or-South Dayton and the Rev. Dr. Herman Walker, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Dayton Baptist Pastors and Ministers Union of Greater Dayton.
Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton NAACP, said the event was planned as a safe alternative to meeting in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said many traditional events were canceled, including the traditional march in Dayton into downtown, and the local NAACP leadership did not want the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday “to go unnoticed by the largest and oldest civil rights organization in the Dayton region.”