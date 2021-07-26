Dayton NACCP to host town hall on economic opportunities tonight

The Dayton unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is scheduled to host a town hall Monday night addressing economic development and employment opportunities.
The town hall, titled “Economic Development Strategy 2022 and Beyond”, will be available on Zoom and on the Dayton NAACP Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. To register in advance visit here.
“The Dayton Unit NAACP is highly concerned about the lack of employment opportunities to include city, county and state highway construction jobs; small business development to include retail outlets, restaurants and service facilities; and the lack of franchise businesses which are so prevalent in other areas of the region,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.
Panelists will include Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein; Rennes Bowers, a retired Dayton firefighter and mayoral candidate; and Jeffrey Mims, Jr., Dayton city commissioner and mayoral candidate.
Bill Pollard, chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Economic Development Committee, will moderate the event.
“We look forward to hearing the great things the City of Dayton Economic Development Department has accomplished in 2021 and is embarking upon in 2022 and beyond,” said Foward. “We also look forward to hearing from the mayoral candidates about their respective strategies to influence positive economic development outcomes.”