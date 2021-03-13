X

Dayton Police Department announce location for OVI checkpoint tonight

An OVI checkpoint conducted by the Montgomery County Task Force lead to two OVI arrests Friday night.
By Micah Karr

The Dayton Police Department will operate a sobriety checkpoint tonight from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. along with the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County.

The checkpoint will be located in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, the Dayton Police Department said in a release.

The goal of the OVI task force is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities in Dayton and Montgomery County. Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving and aid in the apprehension of impaired people who choose to drive, the release said.

In 2019, there were 584 alcohol-related and 236 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, 13 of which were fatal, the Dayton Police Department reported.

