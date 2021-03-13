Dayton Police Department announce location for OVI checkpoint tonight

The checkpoint will be located in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, the Dayton Police Department said in a release.

The goal of the OVI task force is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities in Dayton and Montgomery County. Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving and aid in the apprehension of impaired people who choose to drive, the release said.