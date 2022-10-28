Dayton police: No weapons — real or fake — at Hauntfest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The event is limited to people age 18 and older. Hauntfest includes live music, DJs, food and beer trucks and street performers. Tickets cost $15 at the gate.

Clark said officers will keep an eye out for people leaving the event and try to make sure everyone has a safe way home.

“Our goal is not to make arrests,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets home safely and enjoys themselves while they’re there.”

Clark added no alcohol can be brought into or out of the event.

For more information on Hauntfest, visit http://www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.