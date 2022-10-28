dayton logo
X

Dayton police: No weapons — real or fake — at Hauntfest

Local News
By
2 hours ago

Dayton police are reminding people no weapons, including fake ones, are permitted at Hauntfest on Fifth.

The Halloween block party takes place tonight on Fifth Street. The Oregon District Business Association hosts the event to raise money for improvements in the area throughout the year.

The ODBA contracts with Dayton police to provide security, with officers patrolling the surrounding neighborhood and posted at entrance gates as well, said Dayton police Lt. Stephen Clark.

One of the most common issues police see at the event is people who try to bring in fake weapons as part of their costumes.

ExploreDayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing

“We will not allow any real or fake weapons in,” Clark said. “The only weapons will be assigned to the on-duty Dayton police crews that are working the event. Sticks, knives, fake knives, squirt guns — anything that appears to be a weapon — will be confiscated at the gate.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The event is limited to people age 18 and older. Hauntfest includes live music, DJs, food and beer trucks and street performers. Tickets cost $15 at the gate.

Clark said officers will keep an eye out for people leaving the event and try to make sure everyone has a safe way home.

“Our goal is not to make arrests,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets home safely and enjoys themselves while they’re there.”

Clark added no alcohol can be brought into or out of the event.

For more information on Hauntfest, visit http://www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
2
Halloween candy knowledge: Fitness center owner shares exercises to...
3
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Home Improvement
4
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Around Town
5
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Recreation

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top