Dayton police urge people to drink responsibly, use ride shares ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Dayton police are urging anyone planning to drink on St. Patrick’s Day to be responsible and use taxi or ride share services to get home safely.
Sgt. Gordon Cairns, who is the supervisor of Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit, added that anyone hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party should make sure everyone attending has a safe ride home.
“We’d also like you remind you that not only is drunk driving a crime, but so is drugged driving,” he said, noting that include marijuana and marijuana products. “We want to remind you to not use those while you’re operating a vehicle.”
Multiple area agencies are increasing patrols in the days leading up to the holiday, including the Miami Twp. Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is having a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Saturday. The time and location of the checkpoint will be announced tomorrow.