X

Dayton police urge people to drink responsibly, use ride shares ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns reminded the public to get a safe ride home if they plan on drinking for St. Patrick's Day. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns reminded the public to get a safe ride home if they plan on drinking for St. Patrick's Day. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are urging anyone planning to drink on St. Patrick’s Day to be responsible and use taxi or ride share services to get home safely.

Sgt. Gordon Cairns, who is the supervisor of Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit, added that anyone hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party should make sure everyone attending has a safe ride home.

ExploreLocal St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are BACK — with some safeguards

“We’d also like you remind you that not only is drunk driving a crime, but so is drugged driving,” he said, noting that include marijuana and marijuana products. “We want to remind you to not use those while you’re operating a vehicle.”

Multiple area agencies are increasing patrols in the days leading up to the holiday, including the Miami Twp. Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreMiami Twp. police to increase patrols over St. Patrick’s Day holiday

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is having a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Saturday. The time and location of the checkpoint will be announced tomorrow.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.