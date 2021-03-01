TODAY: Dayton schools resume in-person learning after nearly a year

Dayton Public’s return to in-person learning is just in time for Gov. Mike DeWine’s March 1 deadline. In January the governor announced that K-12 school staff would be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine if districts committed to returning to in-person learning by March 1.

DPS staff who opted to receive the vaccine got their first and second doses last month. Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli previously said about 65% of staff signed up to be vaccinated.

Dayton schools went to remote learning last spring as the pandemic began, started the new school year in remote learning and then had a couple weeks of hybrid in-person classes in November before going back online.