Dayton regional COVID mass vaccination site to get 5,000 doses a week

The sites are open to anyone in Ohio ages 16 and older. Most will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but some may also offer the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Currently Pfizer is the only vaccine in the U.S. authorized for ages 16 and older. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are authorized for people ages 18 and older.

Appointments are scheduled to open Saturday, the governor said. People can sign up for an appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Two pop-up vaccine sites opened in Columbus and Cincinnati last week. On St. Patrick’s Day, a FEMA-supported mass vaccination site launched in Cleveland.

As Ohio has continued to vaccinate residents, DeWine has repeatedly been asked when the state will get mass vaccination sites.

Initially, Ohio chose to authorize multiple vaccine providers throughout each county to avoid long lines or forcing people to drive hours to the nearest vaccine clinic.