Dayton requires masks indoors at city buildings; may mandate employee vaccination

The new COVID-19 protocol comes two months after the city lifted its indoor mask mandate amid a rising number of coronavirus cases locally, statewide and across the country with the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

“Over the last two weeks we have received reports of more than a dozen of our fellow employees having tested positive, requiring many more unvaccinated employees to quarantine using their own leave, and at least one of those employees has spent the last several days in intensive care at a local hospital,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said Monday afternoon during a media briefing on the coronavirus policy update. “And, in fact, we have had one employee pass away last week determined to be related to COVID complications.”