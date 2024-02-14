Dayton restaurant, bars team up for progressive night out in Fire Blocks District

Kelli Nikanowicz, general manager of the Century Bar, had the original idea when she was looking for something different to do with her tastings. She said her and chef Zackary Weiner, who owns Jollity with chef Brendon Miller, had always thrown around the idea of doing a paired dinner.

“When we went to sit down and talk about it, making it a progressive dinner where guests could get a little taste of what all three of us do just made sense,” said Kelli Nikanowicz, general manager of the Century Bar. “Our little neighborhood has a lot of talent and it seemed like something I’d want to do on a weeknight off.

“They’re extremely talented people,” added Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine. “I’m also kind of the new kid on the block, so anytime I can be a part of anything with my neighbors I’m into that idea for sure.”

Guests will start off at Joui Wine with a curated tasting, followed by a five-course dinner at Jollity. The night will end with a dessert and cocktail pairing at the Century Bar.

The five-course dinner menu includes:

Miso Cured Salmon, Brown Butter, Tarragon, Pickled Shallot

Smoked Trumpet Mushroom, Chervil, Pickled Fennel, Hazelnut

Koji-Aged Ribeye, Crispy Potatoes, Ricotta Salata, Petite Greens or Swordfish Saltimbocca, Tasso Ham, Carrot Romesco, Root Veg

Gingersnap, Whipped Chocolate Ganache, Orange, Sea Salt

Tickets for the first Night Moves event on Tuesday, Feb. 27 are $195 and very limited.

Gay described the event as a small, intimate night out where ticketholders will get to socialize with other people from the area as they visit each spot.

Depending on the turnout, Gay hopes this will be a monthly or every other month event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.exploretock.com.