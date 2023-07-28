Dayton singer-songwriter Amber Hargett releases ambitious concept album

Recording a debut album is difficult but, in many ways, the second one is harder. However, this wasn’t a concern for Amber Hargett, who confidently made her sophomore offering a concept album. The local songwriter celebrates the release of the incredible “Coal Mine Canary” (Magnaphone Records) at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, July 29.

“It sounded like the voices in these songs and these stories could be connected in some way,” Hargett said. “I started imagining the characters singing them all lived together in this fictional coalmining town. As soon as I shared that with the band, it gave it more focus and I decided to go for it. The result is exactly what I hoped for so that’s very satisfying.”

Hargett admits “Coal Mine Canary” is an improvement over “Paper Trail,” her 2019 debut.

“It’s definitely improved work from ‘Paper Trail,’” she said. “I’m really proud of it. I can see my own growth and that’s something every artist wants to be able to say. It’s not a huge sonic departure from ‘Paper Trail.’ It’s still rooted in that Americana vein but that has to do with the theme of the record. I don’t necessarily want to stay in that realm. I’m not married to just making Americana albums the rest of my life even though I enjoy it. I want to do more experimentation and I think it will find an audience even if that audience changes or shifts. I have to make sure what I’m doing is fulfilling for me.”

Sharon Lane will open Saturday’s show followed by the Repeating Arms. Hargett will close out the night with two sets with her band and special guests.

“I’m so grateful to the Dayton scene because I just didn’t expect for the first one to make as much of a splash,” said Hargett. “Not to overhype it or anything but it was very well received, and it gave me an opportunity to make a lot of great musical relationships in Dayton. I didn’t expect it, so part of doing this show is to honor that. The presentation of it is going to feel like one big story. We’re turning Yellow Cab into Able, Kentucky for the night.”

She also offered a preview of what audiences should expect.

“The artists playing will be costumed,” she added. “There will be themed drinks and the large gallery will be the company store. We’ll put all the merch back there from me and every guest involved. There will be other interactive elements. My live show won’t look like that again. Presenting the full story with dramatic elements will make it a big night for me and hopefully everyone else.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Amber Hargett with Sharon Lane, the Repeating Arms and special guests

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: www.facebook.com/groups/hargettsongs