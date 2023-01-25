Dayton snowfall breaks 108-year-old record for today

Dayton broke a 108-year-old daily snowfall record during Wednesday’s winter storm.
The 5 inches of snowfall recorded for Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport broke the old record for the day of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1915 in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The winter storm was predicted to drop up to 6 inches of snow across the region.
While Dayton came close, most communities in the Dayton area received 2 to 4 inches, with lower amounts to the south.
Much of the snow that fell did not stay because of the transition to rain as temperatures rose.
