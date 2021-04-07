Dayton suburb ranked No. 1 best place to live in Ohio

Oakwood has been ranked No. 1 on a list of the best places to live in Ohio.
The suburb of about 9,200 residents received an overall rating of A+ by niche.com and was the only Dayton-area city to make the list’s top 10 places to the live in the state.
Niche rated Oakwood using the following categories: public schools (A+), crime and safety (grade unavailable), housing (A), nightlife (A-), good for families (A+) and diversity (B-).
Oakwood was followed in the top 10 by Ottawa Hills, Shaker Heights, Madeira, Granville, Bexley, Solon, Montgomery, Blue Ash and Dublin, according to the website.
“Living in Oakwood offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes,” according to the ranking.
“In Oakwood there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Oakwood and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Oakwood are highly rated,” it stated.
Mason was ranked 16th. Centerville (29th), Yellow Springs (48th), Springboro (55th), Beavercreek (57th), Bellbrook (63rd) and Kettering (97th) were the only other Dayton-area cities in the top 100.
Niche said the rankings were based on “a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.” The rankings also consider several factors other factors, including housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, according to the website.
TOP PLACES TO LIVE IN OHIO
Niche.com rated the top places to live in Ohio. They include:
1-Oakwood
2-Ottawa Hills
3-Shaker Heights
4-Madeira
5-Granville
6-Bexley
7-Solon
8-Montgomery
9-Blue Ash
10-Dublin
Others in area on list:
16-Mason
29-Centerville
48-Yellow Springs
55-Springboro
57-Beavercreek
63-Bellbrook
97-Kettering