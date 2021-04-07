Dayton suburb ranked No. 1 best place to live in Ohio

“In Oakwood there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Oakwood and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Oakwood are highly rated,” it stated.

Mason was ranked 16th. Centerville (29th), Yellow Springs (48th), Springboro (55th), Beavercreek (57th), Bellbrook (63rd) and Kettering (97th) were the only other Dayton-area cities in the top 100.

Niche said the rankings were based on “a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.” The rankings also consider several factors other factors, including housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, according to the website.

TOP PLACES TO LIVE IN OHIO

Niche.com rated the top places to live in Ohio. They include:

1-Oakwood

2-Ottawa Hills

3-Shaker Heights

4-Madeira

5-Granville

6-Bexley

7-Solon

8-Montgomery

9-Blue Ash

10-Dublin

Others in area on list:

16-Mason

29-Centerville

48-Yellow Springs

55-Springboro

57-Beavercreek

63-Bellbrook

97-Kettering